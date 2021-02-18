As Phase 1 of Canada’s vaccine program rolls out across northeastern Ontario, Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) has announced the city facilities to be used as vaccination clinics upon its arrival.



In a pubic health update issued late Thursday afternoon, officials say they have identified four locations across Greater Sudbury that will serve as temporary vaccination clinics:

The Carmichael Arena

The Centennial Arena

Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex

Dr. Edgar Leclair Arena

PHSD says it is working with community partners within the service area to secure locations in Chapleau, , Lacloche Foothills, on Manitoulin Island, as well as additonal locations in Greater Sudbury and the Sudbury East district.



Medical Officer of Health Dr. Penny Sutcliffe also echoed the encouraging trends reported by PHSD over the last several weeks but said it is not a return to normal just yet.



"I’m really pleased to see businesses re-open in our community and I thank those businesses and customers for their efforts to follow the safety protocols in place," said Dr. Sutcliffe.



"We do not want to undo the progress we have made so we must all continue to do our part to stay COVID-safe. Public Health will be ready when we receive the next shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine."



Preliminary locations of interest were identified in the PHSD Vaccination Program Playbook issued last month.

According to the PHSD website, 1,729 residents in the service area have been vaccinated as of Feb. 18 2021.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).