The families of residents living at Extendicare Falconbridge were issued a letter dated March 21 advising that a confirmed case of COVID-19 had been detected in a staff member at the facility.

The positive test was returned as part of Ontario’s regular surveillance testing at LTC facilities across the province. The individual is currently isolating at their home.

“Our new step is to test our staff and residents over the next two days. Out outbreak process has been put into place. Contact tracing has been completed,” read the letter.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have continued to screen all residents twice daily for signs or symptoms of COVID-19, to ensure any change in health status is identified immediately.”

“Like you, our residents and staff members are part of the Greater Sudbury community. When the risk increases in our community, the risk of their exposure also increases. COVID-19 is at a grey level in Greater Sudbury. We ask everyone to please continue to follow public health guidelines and limit exposure to activities that could pose and increased risk of virus transmission.

As always, of there is any change to the health status of your loved one, we will reach out to your directly.”