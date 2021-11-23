Public Health Sudbury & Districts announces another COVID-related death, 22 new cases

Another person has died from complications related to COVID-19, Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported Tuesday.

A total of 38 people have now died from the disease in the health unit's coverage area. Public Health also reported another 22 cases, 19 of them in Greater Sudbury and one each in Sudbury district and Manitoulin district.

An outbreak was also declared at Withdrawal Management Services on Pine Street, which is run by Health Sciences North.

HSN also reported Tuesday that 23 people are in hospital with the disease, eight of them in ICU. The hospital has moved some patients to care homes as a temporary measure to help them cope with the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Sudbury is one of three areas in northeastern Ontario forced to roll back reopening measures to get the number of new cases under control. Algoma Public Health has the highest rate of new cases in the province, and said Tuesday it was looking at bringing in even more measures.

Also Tuesday, the Timiskaming Health Unit announced the area was also rolling back reopening measures as cases in the area spike. There are currently 66 active cases in the health unit's coverage area.