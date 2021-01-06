The spike in COVID-19 cases in much of northeastern Ontario continued Wednesday, with 10 new cases reported by Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

The news follows nine cases reported by the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit and two new cases in Timmins. Also on Wednesday, the Timiskaming Health Unit declared COVID-19 outbreak at Kirkland Lake Extendicare and Algoma Steel reported three contract workers also tested positive.

In Sudbury, public health said seven of the new cases are in Greater Sudbury, and three in the Manitoulin district. The source of infection in nine of the cases is under investigation, while the source of the other is unknown.

The number of active cases in Public Health's coverage area now sites at 32, out of a total of 304 cases since the pandemic began.

For more information, visit the health unit's website.