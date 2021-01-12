There are 13 new COVID-19 cases in Greater Sudbury, Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported Tuesday.

All the cases are in Sudbury, the health unit said, and all are associated with an outbreak at Amberwood Suites declared Jan. 5.

On Monday, Public Health said another 22 people had tested positive at Amberwood, including 19 residents and three staff members. Public Health's website said there was an increase of 13 cases Tuesday of COVID among people ages 80 or older. The Health unit confirmed the new cases are at Amberwood.

"Public Health Sudbury & Districts can confirm that there are currently 35 cases of COVD-19 associated with the Amberwood Suites retirement home outbreak," Public Health said in a statement. "We can also confirm that 32 residents and three staff cases have been reported to-date at the facility."

There are now 71 active COVID cases in the health unit's coverage area, out of 372 total cases since the pandemic began. There are nine people in hospital at Health Sciences North with the disease.

Also Tuesday, the Timiskaming Health Unit and the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit each reported two new COVID cases.

"One case is in the southern part and one is in the northern part of the District of Timiskaming," the health unit said in a Facebook post. "The cases are the contacts of a confirmed case. The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing has already been completed and close contacts have been notified."

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit said one of its new cases is in the Nipissing district, while the other is in Parry Sound. The source of infection for one of the cases is close contact with a confirmed case, while the other is related to an outbreak.