Another 30 COVID-19 cases were added to Public Health Sudbury & District case count Friday, making 119 new infections since Monday.

As part of a worrying trend in the city, 23 of the new cases have screened positive for the much more infectious variant strains of the disease, bringing to 231 the number of variant cases detected in the health unit's coverage area.

In all, 28 of the new cases were reported in Greater Sudbury, one in Sudbury district and one in Manitoulin district. There are 269 active cases out of 1.130 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 12 of the new infections are in people between the ages of 40-59; two are between 60 and 79; 14 cases involve people ages 20-39, while one is under age 19. No age was given for one case.

The number of people in hospital at Health Sciences North with or suspected to have COVID dipped Friday to 39, down from 53 on Thursday. Ten of those people are in intensive care units.

There are six ongoing COVID outbreaks in Sudbury, include three at HSN, one each at the Salvation Army Cedar Place and YMCA Warming Centre shelters, Christian Horizons and St. Gabriel Villa.