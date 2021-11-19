Public Health Sudbury & Districts reports 62 new COVID-19 cases Friday

It was another discouraging day on the COVID-19 front Friday: Public Health Sudbury & Districts announced another 62 cases in its coverage area, mostly in Greater Sudbury.

The health unit also announced another COVID-19 workplace outbreak, this one at Vale's Creighton Mine. That's on top of active outbreaks at the company's North and South Mine, declared in late October and early November. Glencore also has an active outbreak at its South Mine, which was declared Nov. 5.

Of the new cases announced Friday, 52 are in Greater Sudbury, nine are in Sudbury district and one in Manitoulin district.

At Health Sciences North, 17 people are currently in hospital with the disease, including six in ICU. Three new deaths have been announced this week (though none on Friday) connected to COVID-19, bringing the area's total to 37 deaths since the start of the pandemic.