Public Health Sudbury & Districts reports two more deaths, 137 new COVID-19 cases

Two more people have died in Greater Sudbury from COVID-related complications, Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported Monday. That brings the area's death toll to 42.

And the health unit said 137 cases were added over the weekend, meaning the area has blown past the 4,000 mark and sits at 4,136 cases since the pandemic began.

Most of the cases from the weekend were in Greater Sudbury – 86 – but another 47 were reported in the Manitoulin district. An outbreak in Wiikwemkoong has grown, with officials reporting 38 new cases Monday. The number of active cases sits at 90, up from 39 on Friday.

At Health Sciences North, the number of people in hospital with the disease has grown from 25 on Monday, compared to 20 on Friday. Of those, nine people are in ICU. Another 13 people in hospital are being tested for the disease, including one in ICU.