Public Health Sudbury & Districts warning of three possible COVID-19 exposures

There are three possible low-risk COVID-19 exposures in the Sudbury area in the last week according to officials.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts put out a statement Saturday evening warning the public of three separate locations where residents might have been exposed to the virus.

People who attended SilverCity on September 7 for the 8 p.m. screening of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are being asked to self monitor. Officials say it only impacts this specific theatre and does not apply to any other areas of the building.

The second possible exposure took place on September 10 between 6 and 8 p.m. at Kelsey’s Original Roadhouse on the Kingsway. Officials say only people who dined inside the restaurant are at risk.

The last possible exposure took place at the federal voting poll station located at NORCAT on September 10 between 1:15 and 2:15 p.m.

Anyone who was at the listed locations are being asked to self-monitor for 10 days and self-isolate immediately if symptoms start to occur.

COVID-19 testing can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre.