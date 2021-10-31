Public Health Sudbury & Districts warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Peppi Panini

Officials with Public Health Sudbury & Districts say that a significant number of people who attended Peppi Panini last weekend have now been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Officials are asking anyone who attended the restaurant between 5 p.m. on Saturday October 23 and 1:30 a.m. on Sunday October 24 to get tested immediately, even without symptoms.

Adding that Public Health is hoping to identify the undetected cases.

In a media release late Sunday evening officials state that anyone at the location on the dates listed need to seek testing, self-monitor and self-isolate immediately if symptoms do develop.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be made on Health Sciences North website or by calling 705-671-7373 during business hours.