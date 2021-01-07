The COVID-19 pandemic continued to surge in northeastern Ontario on Thursday, with 14 new cases reported by Public Health Sudbury & Districts and five new cases reported by the Porcupine Health Unit.

Public health said 11 of the new cases are in Sudbury, while three are in the Manitoulin district. Five were the result of close contact with a confirmed case, while nine are under investigation. Seven of the new cases are in people ages 20-39, three are in people under age 19, two are ages 60-79 and two are 80 or older.

There are currently 46 active cases in the health unit's coverage area and 318 total cases since the pandemic began.

In Timmins, the Porcupine Health Unit said its five new COVID-19 cases are all among residents in the Timmins area.

Three of the new cases were the result of close contact with a confirmed case, while two are under investigation. The new cases bring the total to 141 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are currently 12 active cases.

"Public health will notify all close contacts directly," the health unit said in a news release. "If you are not contacted by public health, you are not considered a close contact. Regardless of an announcement of a case, everyone is reminded to stay home if they have symptoms and get tested."

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.