In a Jan. 30 media release, Public Health Sudbury and Districts has confirmed one new death related to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Finlandiakoti apartment building of Finlandia Village.



Public health officials declared an outbreak at the LTC facility on Jan. 22 when two residents and staff member returned positive test.



When the outbreak was declared, health officials indicated that all individuals were symptom free.



It is not clear if the death is linked to the same resident who initially tested positive and has since become symptomatic or if a new resident acquired the virus before passing.



This is the area’s eighth COVID-related death.

There are currently 91 actives cases within the Sudbury area.



For more information or if you have questions, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).