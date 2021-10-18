Public help sought to ID hit-and-run suspect
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Producer
Amanda Taccone
London police are asking for public assistance after releasing images of a vehicle sought in connection with a hit-and-run collision.
A female pedestrian walking on the sidewalk was struck around 9 a.m. on Sept. 25 in the area of Dundas and Edmonton streets.
Police say a grey Ford Escape was exiting a gas station when the she was struck and the driver fled.
The pedestrian suffered minor injuries.
The driver is described as:
- Caucasian female
- thin build
- 20-25 years of age
- long, straight brown hair pulled back in a ponytail
- wearing black leggings, and a light-coloured sweatshirt over a black shirt
She was operating a grey Ford Escape with an Ontario licence plate with the first letter ‘C.’
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
