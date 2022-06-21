Public helping police catch drugged drivers, Sudbury conference told

A three-day conference for the Canadian Association of Road Safety Professionals wrapped up in Sudbury on Tuesday.

Impaired driving by alcohol and drugs was the focus of the final day.

Two Sudbury police officers with the traffic unit were part of the panel discussing impaired driving. They said one day earlier this month, five drivers were charged for being impaired by drugs.

"A lot of our investigations are initiated by members of the public calling us," said Const. Chris Clement.

"And I think that whole piece with the legalization of cannabis has put it in the public's mind that it is a problem and they should call police when they suspect that."

Const. David Hamilton said mandatory alcohol screening (MAS) is a significant deterrent when it comes to stopping people from getting behind the wheel when they have been drinking.

"The message is if you are driving a vehicle on our roads there is a possibility that you will be stopped by the police and you will be asked for a sample of your breath," said Hamilton.

"So please don't take that chance because the next person we stop may be you."

Members of the Sudbury Road Safety Committee said they are working on a lawn sign initiative.

"It's to remind drivers to slow down and watch for vulnerable road users," said LyAnne Chenier, a member of the committee.

"The hope is that we can reduce speeding and bring driver awareness in residential neighbourhoods.

Sudbury was chosen to host the national conference after being recognized by the association for several traffic safety initiatives.

More than 200 delegates from across the country attended, sharing knowledge and ideas to save lives.