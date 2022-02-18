Public hoarding by-law being looked at by City Hall to help with homelessness

A Winnipeg city councillor is looking at ways to address public hoarding at bus shelters and homeless encampments.

Transcona Councillor Shawn Nason is putting forward a motion to amend the Neighbourhood Liveability By-Law next week.

"What I'm hoping for is the ability for our partner agents to be able to quickly address any sudden hoarding situations, so it doesn't get out of control," said Nason.

The motion would target wood pallets, barricades and other items that are a fire hazard and a barrier to rehousing.

"When persons who are experiencing homelessness are in these shelters, it makes it difficult for partner agencies to re-house them when they have all this extra material that really holds not much value," noted Nason. "The best thing is to try and connect them with services and supports they need so they can go back to living a relatively sustainable life."

Nason said he consulted with several community groups like St. Boniface Street Links before crafting the motion.

Marion Willis, the executive director of St. Boniface Street Links, believes there needs to be a hoarding by-law, but that it shouldn't be punitive.

Willis said the by-law should be part of a continuum of care for people struggling with mental health disorders.

"The hoarding issue has been an issue for us since the birth of this organization."

According to Willis, the need for a hoarding by-law goes beyond transit shelters and homeless encampments.

Willis said the organization has helped many people being forced to leave their homes because of hoarding. She said in each case, St. Boniface Street Links had to work alone because no other services are provided to help with hoarding.

"We would be doing people a far better service if we had a hoarding by-law that allowed us to actually work with people who are in situations where they are creating hoards so that we help them to not create such big hoards that those hoards become barriers to actually getting housed and to actually getting the types of services and help that they need."

Willis cited a recent case where a man was homeless in his backyard because he had hoarded to the extent where he couldn't live inside his house.

As for the motion, Nason said he hopes it spurs important dialogue and helps to strengthen requirements to ensure people like this case get the help they need.

"We need to challenge the status quo to do what we can, have a vested interest of those residents whether they have real property or are on the street," he said. "We have to keep the focus on getting them help, getting them the service they need, and getting them a home."

The motion will be tabled at the East Kildonan-Transcona Community Commitee on Feb 25.

—With files from CTV's Daniel Halmarson