Public input wanted for Tecumseh economic development strategy

The Town of Tecumseh is seeking public input for an economic development strategy aimed at boosting businesses in the area.

The Tecumseh-Lakeshore Area Specific Economic Development Strategy is a joint effort with the Municipality of Lakeshore. It focuses on the business area along Manning Road north of County Road 22 which crosses the boundary between the two municipalities.

The strategy also focuses on commercial area along Lesperance and Tecumseh Roads in Tecumseh.

“The goal is to help businesses in these areas flourish and attract new investment,” Chad Jeffery, the Town’s manager planning services and local economic development, said in a news release.

A web page has been developed with an online survey where the public can share their thoughts and input before the Nov. 29 deadline.

He said input from business representatives and residents will help those working on the strategy to better understand the area’s potential.

A map and more details are available on the Tecumseh-Lakeshore Area Specific Economic Development Strategy PlaceSpeak web page.