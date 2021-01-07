The City of Windsor is looking for feedback on a multi-use space in front of the new city hall.

The city has an online information and feedback hub for the Windsor Civic Esplanade project.

“The Windsor Civic Esplanade is one of Windsor’s greatest assets of public space in the heart of the city,” said the website. “It supports a wide variety of social, recreation and cultural activities, in addition to providing an important point of access to our new City Hall.”

The @CityWindsorON is looking for public input to create a multi-use space in front of #Windsor's recently completed City Hall. Learn more: https://t.co/6bLIHCuJgk

The goal is to create an inviting, flexible, multi-use and context-sensitive outdoor space that balances the needs of city hall staff and users, the needs of our civic neighbors on the square, and those of the broader community.

The project website features updates, surveys and interactive tools for feedback.

The site says civic esplanades are a draw for public discourse, community events, official ceremonies and leisurely enjoyment. Officials say the COVID-19 pandemic is a reminder of how important outdoor spaces are.

Residents are encouraged to ask questions, share ideas and give opinions about the project.