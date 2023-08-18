Public inquest called for Sask. man who died after RCMP shooting

A date has been selected for a public inquest into the death of a 42-year-old man who was shot by RCMP during an altercation on a Saskatchewan First Nation in 2021.

Police were called to a home on George Gordon First Nation north of Regina in July 2021 after receiving a report of a man with a gun allegedly threatening to shoot people.

In a confrontation with police, 42-year-old Ray Bitternose was shot and injured by officers.

Bitternose was treated on the scene by EMS and Stars Air Ambulance but died from his injuries.

The inquest will take place in Regina beginning Sept. 18.

A coroner’s inquest is meant to establish the circumstances of a death while also making recommendations that could prevent future deaths during similar situations.

-- With files from Cole Davenport.