Public invited to give feedback on future of Brandt Centre

Regina residents are invited to complete an online survey on the future of the Brandt Centre.

The Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (REAL) wants feedback on what the facility needs for long-term site planning. REAL is trying to determine whether to renovate the building for roughly $50 million or rebuild for 100 million dollars or more.

The results of the survey will be released in late February and will be followed by a more detailed survey in March that will explore design options for the Brandt Centre.