Public invited to participate in a filming at Barrie's waterfront

The City of Barrie will shoot a video for a survey on Tuesday, and the public is encouraged to participate.

The City has hired Studio 204, a video production company, to shoot a video on public feedback for the future of Barrie's waterfront.

Participants will be asked to write one word on a whiteboard used to describe what they want to see for the future of Barrie's waterfront.

The City estimates participation will take roughly 20 minutes.

Here are the available times and locations:

1 p.m. – Minet's Point

1:30 p.m. – Southshore Centre/Military Heritage Park

2 p.m. – Centennial Park (near the playground/beach area)

2:30 p.m. – Spirit Catcher

3 p.m. – Heritage Park

3:30 p.m. – North Shore Trail (meet near Johnson's Beach area)

If the event was originally planned for Monday, but was postponed due to the rain.