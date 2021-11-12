Public left in the dark about discussion of city councillor pay

Londoners were excluded from a task force meeting about increasing the pay of city councillors.

On Friday, the 2021 Council Compensation Task Force held its inaugural meeting online to discuss the scope of its review.

No live-stream or public viewing room at city hall was made available.

“This should be open,” said Cheryl Miller, who formerly served as a city councillor.

She argues that even under COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a publicly viewable process is important.

“This is a non-elected committee that is going to be making recommendation to council on compensation that every one of us pays for,” she added.

The five volunteer members of the task force are chosen by the city clerk and ratified by council to review and recommend possible changes to councillor pay.

The task force’s Terms of Reference state, “The system of remuneration must be transparent, open, and easily understandable.”

Miller believes that should extend to the meetings.

“You can’t talk about transparency and accountability without proving it,” she said.

The 2016 Council Compensation Task Force met publicly 14 times before recommending an increase of about 30 per cent for London’s 14 city councillors.

Following a meeting in 2016, Londoner Bill Brock told CTV News why he attended, “Accountability, openness, and transparency. If those three standards are met, then consider a pay increase.”

CTV News was told by civic administration, “Only standing committees and council (meetings) are live streamed by clerks. In some cases, there are a few exceptions where council directs other meetings to be live streamed.”

The task force’s recommendation on councillor pay is due by March 31.

Council must formally approve its own pay increases, a potentially uncomfortable position heading into the 2022 municipal election.

Since politicians may be hesitant to stray from the independent recommendation of the task force, Miller argues public viewing of their meetings is even more important.

“The public have a right to know what the parameters are, what (task force members) are dealing with,”

According to the agenda posted on the city website, the inaugural meeting began at 10 a.m. and would include a discussion of the scope of their review.

After raising concern, a copy of the online meeting was securely emailed to CTV News for review at 5 p.m. on Friday, but video cannot yet be found online for viewing by the general public.