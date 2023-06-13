Public meeting about Timmins homeless shelter moved to arena

To accommodate more people, a June 15 town hall meeting in Timmins has been moved to the McIntyre Community Centre.

“The space has larger capacity and will be able to seat more attendees,” said a news release Tuesday from the city.

Mayor Michelle Boileau and members of city council made the decision to move the meeting, the release said.

“The … citizen’s forum is an opportunity for residents to share their experiences, suggestions and concerns around community safety,” the city said.

“Representatives of the Timmins Police Service Board will also be in attendance.”

The meeting comes after neighbours near the Living Space homeless shelter held protests demanding the facility be moved.

Some residents in the area say that since opening in 2021, there has been a significant increase in crime and other disturbances. More than 1,900 people have joined a Facebook page called Move Living Space.

Ahead of Thursday’s meeting, the city said there are guidelines people should know beforehand:

- The town hall will be moderated. Members of the public will be asked to line up at one of the provided microphones to ask their question or make a comment.

- There will be zero tolerance for hate speech or any other disrespectful behaviours. Attendees in violation will be asked to leave.

- Bags and large personal effects like backpacks, duffel bags, or totes will not be permitted into the venue.

“The goal of this public town hall is to create an opportunity for dialogue between city officials and community members,” the release said.

“Questions and comments are not required in advance and attendees do not need to pre-register to speak.”

The event runs 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the McIntyre Community Centre Arena.