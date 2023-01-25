Public meeting to be held today for Rimrock‘s proposed Biodigester

A public meeting will be held on Wednesday afternoon to discuss a proposed biodigester project and digestate pond on Rimrock Renewable’s land west of High River, Alta.

Rimrock Renewables LP, in partnership with Tidewater Renewables Ltd. and Korova Feeders Ltd., is proposing the development be built adjacent to Rimrock Feeders.

During the meeting, which will be at the Foothills County office in High River at 1:30 p.m., landowners will learn more about the proposed facility from representatives from Rimrock Renewables, Tidewater and Korova, who will answer questions that were submitted in advance by area residents.

Tidewater Renewables announced in October it had secured a 20-year lease with Rimrock Renewables to sell up to 525,000 gigajoules of renewable natural gas to FortisBC, to power more than 5,000 homes in British Columbia.

The proposal has irked residents in the town of High River and areas surrounding the proposed site.

The project, which is still awaiting approval from Alberta Environment and Protected Areas (AEP), has been criticized for odours it will create.

Residents have blamed the county for waiving the development permit last year, allowing Rimrock to begin consultation and move forward with the project.

Rimrock Feeders currently operates a feedlot for 35,000 head of cattle.

High River residents that CTV News spoke with earlier this month complained about the lingering smell from the facility already, and believe the proposed Biodigester will make that problem worse.

Rimrock says the project will be designed to receive 80,000 tonnes per year of livestock manure from its feedlot operation (Rimrock Cattle Company) and 60,000 tonnes per year of off-farm organic food resources in the Calgary area.

That could include things such as fish waste, oils, animal waste and compostable products.

However, the design has the capacity to handle up to 100,000 tonnes per year of livestock manure and up to 80,000 tonnes per year of off-farm organic food resources.

The company is awaiting provincial approval before commencing construction, with a decision expected in late February or March.

If approved, construction could start right away with operations set to begin in October.