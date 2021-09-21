Public mischief investigation launched after Surrey, B.C., mayor says foot was run over by driver

The investigation in connection to an incident involving the mayor of Surrey, B.C., involves an allegation of public mischief, CTV News has learned.

The incident involves Mayor Doug McCallum, and reportedly occurred in the parking lot of South Point Mall earlier this month.

Court documents show the RCMP has reasonable grounds to believe a public mischief offence has been committed.

The news comes a day after the BC Prosecution Service announced the appointment of a special prosecutor to assist the RCMP in its investigation of a complaint by McCallum.

McCallum claimed a supporter of the Surrey Police Vote initiative, which is gathering signatures in hopes of forcing a referendum on the police transition from the RCMP, had run over his foot in a parking lot by the Save-On-Foods grocery store.

Canvassers say McCallum confronted them that same morning, telling them they weren’t allowed to be there and threatening to call bylaw officers. The canvassers maintain that they had permission to be there.