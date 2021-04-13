Public notice issued after at least 105 people potentially exposed to COVID-19 at Vaughan restaurant

At least 105 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 after coming into contact with positive staff cases at a restaurant in Vaughan, Ont.

York Region Public Health released a public notice on Tuesday warning patrons of Avenue Cibi e Vini on Islington Avenue about a potential exposure to COVID-19 between March 30 and April 1.

In the notice, officials say they have identified “approximately 105 high-risk contacts.”

“York Region Public Health continues to have difficulty identifying high-risk contacts due to incomplete contact information, resulting in the need for a public notice,” the statement said.

Officials said that the exposure was the result of positive staff cases. They did not say how many staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

York Region Public Health is asking anyone who dined at the restaurant within the three-day time period to self-isolate for 14 days starting the day they were at the establishment. They are also being asked to self monitor for symptoms and to get a COVID-19 test if symptoms develop.

The restaurant has been closed as of 1 p.m. on April 1.

Public health officials say they continue to investigate the incident.