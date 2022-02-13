Public portion of Saint John waterfront project now underway

The public portion of the high-profile waterfront redevelopment project known as the Fundy Quay is moving ahead.

According to the city of Saint John, all documents have now been submitted by the demolition contractor, and work is set to bin on Market Slip this week.

“What we see behind us right now is really the first stage in moving towards the new space for the public,” says Jeffrey Cyr, director of strategic projects for Envision Saint John.

“This is a contract for demolition, salvage work, re-grading the site and the elevation, and there will be a little bit of underground services.”

The transformation for this section of the city includes added greenery space, an amphitheater, an enhanced performance stage and a feature called the ‘Tidal Steps.’

“We’ll also be introducing more winter features,, so enclosed patios that are climate controlled, an ice surface for the winter,” says Cyr, “additionally around the Coast Guard site, we’ll be extending Harbour Passage to between 12 and 15 metres around the full perimeter of the site.”

The Fundy Quay project will see the long-awaited redevelopment of the former Coast Guard site - and work is ongoing to prepare to site for construction.

Cyr says so far the project is moving ahead on time and on budget – for the work on the seawall, plaza, Harbour Passage, soil remediation and Fundy Quay site re-grading the cost is approximately $27.5 million, with $9M from the city, $6M from the province and $12.3M from the federal government.

Mayor Donna Reardon says the area – which has been the site of several false starts of the years – is past due for a facelift.

“As we see this migration back into inner city living, we want to make sure we have those public spaces that are ready to accept people,” says Reardon, “where people can gather and meet their neighbours and a little bit of outdoor activity.”

The construction on the plaza component of the project is set to start this May.