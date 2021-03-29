Public's help sought after 4 victims sexually assaulted in Surrey, allegedly by man they'd befriended: RCMP

Surrey RCMP’s Special Victims Unit says four men were attacked between June 2019 and February 2021.

The investigation was launched this month after police received information about a sexual assault in February. Further investigation led them to three other victims.

A male suspect was arrested March 19 but investigators believe further victims in the community have not yet come forward.

Police say the victims were sexually assaulted after being befriended by a man associated to a beige sedan. The assaults took place after the victims entered the man’s car to smoke with him.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s, approximately six feet tall with brown eyes and very short brown hair with a receding hairline and moustache. The man’s vehicle was described as a light brown or beige four-door sedan.

Police are encouraging anyone with information related to sexual assault to come forward.

“People can often feel hesitant to come forward," says Cpl. Paula Forbes of the RCMP Special Victims Unit, "but we want to assure people in the community that we have services in place that can support you through the process.”

The Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit can be contacted by calling 604-599-7776.