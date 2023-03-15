Public safety alert issued after 'concerning interaction' at park
Windsor police issued a public safety alert Wednesday due to a “concerning interaction” between a child and suspicious person at a Forest Glade park.
Police say a 10-year-old girl reported that she was approached by an adult man while she was at the Optimist Park Tuesday night.
When the girl ran to some teenagers who were playing basketball nearby, the man returned to his car and left the scene.
“We commend the child for reporting the behaviour she found suspicious and want to remind parents to be vigilant and to speak to their children about the dangers of interacting with strangers,” police said in a release posted to social media.
Police say the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and quickly identified and spoke to the person of interest. Though there was insufficient evidence to lay charges, the man was issued a trespassing notice prohibiting him from going to the Forest Glade Public Library.
For more information on how to protect your children, police direct parents to kidshealth.org.
-
“I think we can let my girl rest in peace now”: N.B. mother applauds recommendations from review into daughter’s death within Saint John hospital’s psychiatric unitA New Brunswick mother says jurors were “brilliant” with recommendations offered Wednesday at the end of a coroner’s inquest, examining the circumstances of her daughter’s death inside a hospital psychiatric unit.
-
'I love acting': 12-year-old from Sask. First Nation featured in Treehouse TV series‘I love acting’: 12-year-old from Sask. First Nation featured in Treehouse TV series
-
'Deeply troubling': Labour groups concerned over review of apprentice wagesLabour groups are raising concerns about the province's review of apprentice wages.
-
188 members of the Guelph Police Service made at least $100K in 2022A report heading to the Guelph Police Services Board on Thursday indicates 188 members of the Guelph Police Service made at least $100,000 in 2022.
-
New North Bay by-law bars people from feeding pigeons; council cites health, property damage concerns from the birdsA new city by-law in North Bay bars people from feeding pigeons.
-
International big-game hunters pay to hunt year-round in AlbertaThe Minister's Special Licence program auctions off 12 licences to non-resident and resident hunters annually. This year, it took off restrictions on when those permits can be used.
-
Two separate fires in Hamilton, Ont. cause $1.5M worth of damageCrews responded to two separate fires in Hamilton, Ont. Wednesday afternoon that left one person critically injured and caused a combined $1.5 million worth of damage.
-
Sault-area nursing homes involved in COVID-19 studyA group of researchers are working on a means of detecting COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes before they occur.
-
Man allegedly committed indecent act in Kitchener storeWaterloo regional police are investigating after a man allegedly committed an indecent act in a Kitchener store.