Public safety alert issued after 'concerning interaction' at park

Windsor police issued a public safety alert Wednesday due to a “concerning interaction” between a child and suspicious person at a Forest Glade park.

Police say a 10-year-old girl reported that she was approached by an adult man while she was at the Optimist Park Tuesday night.

When the girl ran to some teenagers who were playing basketball nearby, the man returned to his car and left the scene.

“We commend the child for reporting the behaviour she found suspicious and want to remind parents to be vigilant and to speak to their children about the dangers of interacting with strangers,” police said in a release posted to social media.

Police say the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and quickly identified and spoke to the person of interest. Though there was insufficient evidence to lay charges, the man was issued a trespassing notice prohibiting him from going to the Forest Glade Public Library.

For more information on how to protect your children, police direct parents to kidshealth.org.