Public safety minister visits the Sault
Canada’s Public Safety Minister paid a visit to Sault Ste. Marie for a tour of the Canada Border Services Agency facility. Marco Mendicino spokes with front-line CBSA officials and got a first hand look at some of the ways border officers work to stem the tide of illegal firearms crossing the border.
Minister Mendicino and Sault Ste. Marie MP, Terry Sheehan, made their way through the CBSA facilities where demonstrations were given by the staff on tactics used to keep illegal guns out of the country. Those include the use of dogs to sniff out firearms and the use of x-ray machines that can scan entire vehicles.
After the tour, Mendicino made his way to the Batchewana First Nation Band Office for a meeting with Chief Dean Sayers. They discussed ongoing challenges for Indigenous cross-border travel, as well as First Nation-led policing of Indigenous communities.
Both the minister and Chief Sayers have committed to holding further discussions on policing and cross-border travel later this summer.
