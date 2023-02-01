Public safety pilot project in central Edmonton to be announced Wednesday

The provincial government and Edmonton's police chief will announce a pilot project "addressing public safety in the inner city" on Wednesday.

Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis and Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee – along with the chief of Alberta Sheriffs, Ward sipiwiyiniwak Coun. Sarah Hamilton, and the chair of the Chinese Benevolent Association – are scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m.

No other details about the project were provided.

Social issues in Edmonton's Chinatown are receiving what community members have called long overdue attention after two workers were killed in May 2022.

In August 2022, city council approved spending $15.2 million on a dispatch centre in the community jointly operated by police, firefighters, peace officers, and community safety liaisons.

The Alberta government is also spending millions on addictions and homelessness in the province's two largest cities and appointed a 12-person team to work on those issues in Edmonton and make transit safer.

Most recently, the premier gave her "full support" to Ellis and the Edmonton task force to take action after a man allegedly hacked a city bus with an ice pick.