Public service union to file labour board complaint over hybrid work plan
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it is filing a labour board complaint against the federal government.
Last week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced that all federal public servants will be returning to office at least two to three days a week in the new year.
That mandate is expected to begin on Jan. 16 with full implementation by the end of March.
The union, which represents 165,000 public servants, says in a statement that it's opposed to what it calls a "one-size-fits-all approach" and that it is trying to ensure remote work is a part of the next collective agreement.
That agreement is under negotiation now, and the Public Service Alliance says making changes to working conditions while bargaining is happening is against the law.
The union says it will be in touch with members in the new year, and will let them know how to file grievances against the government.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2022.
------
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
-
Meet the Brockville, Ont. couple that goes all-out for ChristmasWhile most people can't wait to decorate the outside of their home for Christmas, one Brockville, Ont. couple goes to the extreme on the inside with hundreds of decorations on display, including dozens of Christmas trees.
-
Three local emergency departments to close over holiday weekendCiting staffing issues, the emergency departments at three local hospitals will be closed temporarily over the holidays. The impacted hospitals are Walkerton Hospital, Chesley Hospital, and the Wingham and District Hospital.
-
24-year-old man charged in connection with fatal stabbing outside Oshawa barDurham police have charged a 24-year-old man in connection with a stabbing at an Oshawa bar earlier this month that left a woman dead.
-
Millennium Library to begin partial reopening after fatal stabbingNearly two weeks after a fatal stabbing, the Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg will partially reopen to the public on a limited basis.
-
Jewelry and military medals stolen from Calgary widower recovered from northeast hotel roomThe Calgary Police Service confirms a Calgary man has been reunited with jewelry belonging to his late wife and his late father's military medals that were stolen last week.
-
Man shot while driving in Dartmouth: Halifax Regional PoliceA man is in hospital after being shot while driving in Dartmouth N.S., according to Halifax Regional Police.
-
'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky leads to police responseA 'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysisLarge swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
-
'Heartbreaking': Secret Santa Foundation's warehouse broken into just days before ChristmasSecret Santa Foundation’s Saskatoon warehouse was broken into on Tuesday and approximately $4,000 worth of toys was stolen.