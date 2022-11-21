'Public shootout' in north Edmonton injures 1, police recover guns and cocaine

A 23-year-old man who was wounded during a "public shootout" in north Edmonton last week has been arrested, police announced Monday, but officers are still searching for other people who were involved.

Officers responded at 2:29 p.m. Thursday to a report of "multiple gunshots" in the Hollick Kenyon area near 162 Avenue and 51 Street.

"It was reported that several males became involved in an altercation over a bag, produced handguns, and fired several rounds in the street," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout wrote in a news release.

"One of the males was shot, and managed to walk to a nearby convenience store with the bag, which he left at the store. He was arrested nearby and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

A handgun and cocaine were in the bag that officers recovered, police said, and two more handguns were found at the shooting scene.

The injured man was taken to hospital but is expected to recover. He is now facing 10 charges related to the guns, drugs and breaching court conditions.

The other people involved in the shooting have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information or video containing evidence is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS.)