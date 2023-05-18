Public warned about 'Broken Phone Scam'

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) has received reports of emergency text messages claiming to be from a loved one stating they dropped or damaged their cell and is using someone else's.

The text states the person needs funds to pay for repairs or to help pay for a bill.

"This is a scam! If you receive a strange message claiming to be from a loved one, contact them on the phone number you have in your contact list," the fraud centre advised.

The fraud centre says to be careful what you post online.

"Scammers can get details that you shared on social media platforms and dating sites to target you or get names and details about your loved ones," the CAFC website states.

It adds to be suspicious of calls that require immediate action and money for a family member in distress.

The CAFC recommends listening to your inner voice "screaming at you, 'This doesn't sound right.'"

On Wednesday, South Simcoe police said they received a similar text message, stating, "my phone crashed," and asking for the recipient to send a Whatsapp message.

Complete information on preventing becoming a fraud victim is available on the CAFC website.