Public works employees in the Sault vote to strike to back contract demands

The union representing 185 city employees in Sault Ste. Marie says members voted 100 per cent in favour of strike action Jan. 4 to back their contract demands.

In a news release Monday, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) said workers are looking for higher wages “to address high cost of living (and) give city managers tools to retain and recruit staff.”

“The workers who dug Sault Ste Marie out of huge Christmas holiday snowstorms have voted to strike, if necessary, to get a wage increase they need to receive for their families to keep up with the skyrocketing cost of living and the city needs to provide to retain and recruit employees,” the release said.

Marco Niro, president of CUPE Local 3, said in the release that thanks to his members, the city remained open during the holidays despite severe weather.

“Snow removal crews really went above and beyond, even being as short-staffed as we are,” Niro said.

“We removed snow from 24,000 kilometres of roads within a four-day period – the same distance as traveling to and from Key West, Florida four times – plowing roads and sidewalks to make sure people could get where they need to go.”

The collective agreement expires Jan. 31 and the CUPE bargaining committee filed for conciliation on Jan. 3.

That means the Ministry of Labour will appoint a conciliation officer to meet with the workers’ bargaining committee and city management to help the parties reach a collective agreement.

With recent pay increases of two per cent, Niro said members are looking for much more.

“With inflation reaching eight per cent at times last year, most of the wage increases we got have already been eaten away,” he said.

“My coworkers and I are no further ahead than we were in 2019 while the cost of basics – like food and filling up the gas tank – have gone way up since then.”

CUPE Local 3 includes 185 municipal workers in two bargaining units: community services and public works.

CUPE Local 3 members include road repair workers, street cleaners, snowplow operators, gardeners, labourers, arborists, facility operators, carpenters, electricians, welders, mechanics, masonry workers, pipelayers, heavy equipment operators, janitors, garbage truck drivers and hazardous waste depot staff.