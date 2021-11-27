PUC outages blamed on weather and car crashes

Sault Ste. Marie's power utility company says while there have been a number of power outages over the past month, this year's total is less than it was in November of last year.

With infrastructure upgrades in the works, the company says the number of widespread outages will continue to decrease.

The PUC says the majority of outages since the beginning of November have been either weather-related or the result of motor vehicle collisions. Jairus Patterson, a spokesman for PUC, says with the end of the month approaching, the number of outages for this month appears to be down compared to last year.

"In November 2020, we had 58 power outages in Sault Ste. Marie," says Patterson. "As of right now for November of 2021, we're at 50. So, we have just over, just under a week left to go but we're still less of what we had last year."

Patterson adds with the PUC switching to "smart-grid" technology, customers will see fewer widespread power outages. He says construction is set to begin in the new year with an eye on completion in the first half of 2024.