PUC outages blamed on weather and car crashes
Sault Ste. Marie's power utility company says while there have been a number of power outages over the past month, this year's total is less than it was in November of last year.
With infrastructure upgrades in the works, the company says the number of widespread outages will continue to decrease.
The PUC says the majority of outages since the beginning of November have been either weather-related or the result of motor vehicle collisions. Jairus Patterson, a spokesman for PUC, says with the end of the month approaching, the number of outages for this month appears to be down compared to last year.
"In November 2020, we had 58 power outages in Sault Ste. Marie," says Patterson. "As of right now for November of 2021, we're at 50. So, we have just over, just under a week left to go but we're still less of what we had last year."
Patterson adds with the PUC switching to "smart-grid" technology, customers will see fewer widespread power outages. He says construction is set to begin in the new year with an eye on completion in the first half of 2024.
-
Stabbing sends woman to hospitalA woman was sent to hospital after being stabbed in downtown Calgary Saturday evening.
-
2 taken to hospital after being hit by carTwo people were taken to hospital, one in critical, life-threatening condition, after being hit by a car in downtown Calgary Saturday.
-
Calgarians remember the victim of the HolodomorA service was held Saturday at St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church to remember and honour the victims of the Holodomor.
-
Koskinen stops 36 shots, Edmonton tops Golden Knights 3-2Mikko Koskinen stopped 36 shots and earned his 11th victory as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Saturday night.
-
'Hazardous conditions' prompt closure of Metro Vancouver park during atmospheric riverA regional park on the North Shore has been closed due to "hazardous conditions" caused by the strong storm hitting B.C. this weekend.
-
Warm and windy end to the weekend, mountain snowWintry conditions approach the mountain parks late Saturday night as southern Alberta braces for some windy weather.
-
'I get angrier every time': Abbotsford family fed up with decades of flooding from Nooksack RiverWhen her family dairy farm, the Dykman Cattle Company, flooded nearly two weeks ago, it was the worst Cynthia Dykman had ever seen in her two decades on the western edge Sumas Prairie. But it was far from the first time.
-
More Merritt, B.C., residents return home, but tensions are growing over the city's flood responseA second wave of residents of Merritt, B.C. were allowed to return home Saturday.
-
'This is the new normal for us right now': Abbotsford residents prepare for more flooding SundayThey've barely had time to catch their breath since flooding devastated Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie. Now, they're bracing for the potential of more floodwaters.