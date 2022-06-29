PUC’s new state-of-the-art substation is now operational

Construction on PUC Services Inc.'s new state-of-the-art Substation 16 has officially been completed and the substation is now in operation in Sault Ste. Marie.

Using modern technology, the new substation will help reduce the frequency and duration of power outages in the city’s North end, and provide increased capacity to accommodate future growth and economic development within the community.

“The $6 million investment will also reduce operating and maintenance costs on an ongoing basis, and help support the new Sault Smart Grid system, saving residential customers an average of 2.7 percent on their monthly bills,” PUC said in a news release Wednesday.

“The rebuild of Substation 16 is part of PUC’s larger strategy to invest in renewing aging infrastructure that will increase reliability and energy efficiencies moving forward,” said Robert Brewer, President and CEO, PUC Services Inc.

The rebuild of Substation 16, located on Third Line and the corner of Great Northern Road, was necessary, as the old facility was in service for more than 50 years, exceeding its life expectancy.