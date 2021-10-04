Pulled over for stunt driving, OPP say North Bay motorist was also impaired

A driver in Sturgeon Falls is facing several charges after Ontario Provincial Police pulled them over Oct. 3.

In a news release Monday, police said they initiated a traffic stop when they clocked someone driving more than 150 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls.

"While speaking to the driver, it was determined the driver was impaired," the release said. "The driver was arrested and transported to the North Bay OPP Detachment for further testing."

Open alcohol was seized from inside the vehicle, police said. A 31-year-old resident of North Bay is now charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, stunt driving, failing to surrender their driver's license and having open liquor in the vehicle.

The accused was released both on an appearance notice, with a court date of Nov. 4 in West Nipissing.

The accused was also issued a 90-day driver's licence suspension, a 30-day roadside suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.