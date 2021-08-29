Pumpkin season begins: Local farm lets you pick your own harvest
While it may not be autumn just yet, pumpkin season has begun at a local family-owned west of the city.
Somerset Farms in Parkland County hosted its first pick your own pumpkin event for the year on Saturday. Visitors must book an appointment online to visit the pumpkin patch.
Owners say its best to pick early, since pumpkins can’t survive the frost.
“We think we have about 15,000 pumpkins in the field this year,” said owner Kate de Windt. “We go through and pre-clip every one of them before people arrive so they can truly have the experience of just going out and picking a pumpkin directly from the field.”
This year the farm has 49 varieties of decorative and edible pumpkins to choose from.
“They range in size from itty-bitty tiny minis to 25 to 40 pound pumpkins,” she added. “Pumpkins keep really well.
“Our average pumpkin will last anywhere from four to 12 months once harvested from our field.”
Tickets are $25 per car and are available until Sept. 5.
-
Autism advocate says B.C.'s back to school plan is failing students with special needsThe vice president of Autism BC's board of directors says the B.C. government's COVID-19 back-to-school plan is failing students with special needs.
-
B.C. woman ordered to pay $30K to plastic surgeon, take down defamatory reviews about her breast augmentationA B.C. blogger has been ordered to take down defamatory reviews of the plastic surgeon who performed her breast augmentation and pay him $30,000 in damages.
-
Regina rally shows support for those in AfghanistanRegina residents gathered at the Legislative Building on Sunday afternoon to condemn the Taliban regime and stand in solidarity with people in Afghanistan.
-
Hundreds take part in Lemonade Stand Day fundraiser for Stollery Children’s HospitalHundreds of kids across Alberta set up lemonade stands Sunday to help raise money for the Stollery Children’s Hospital.
-
ATA asking for enhanced health ensures with the increased rapid spread of the Delta variantThe Alberta Teachers Association says there are still question marks around student safety as the new school year approaches.
-
"There's no time for panic," Shelburne couple forced to delivery baby at homeA Shelburne woman has quite the story to tell for years to come after a baby delivery, unlike almost any other.
-
Neighbours help person escape Winnipeg house fire through second-floor windowTwo people were taken to hospital in stable condition after a house fire in Winnipeg Sunday afternoon.
-
Calgary Conservative candidate says she too is being targeted by aggressive election protestorsOne Calgary candidate says the vitriol Liberal leader Justin Trudeau has been experiencing along the campaign trail isn't reserved for any one candidate or party.
-
Nothing suspicious found after bomb threat that prompted evacuation of Nanaimo McDonald'sA McDonald's in Nanaimo was briefly evacuated Sunday due to an unsubstantiated bomb threat written on a bathroom wall.