Pumpkinferno™ returns to Sudbury

Pumpkinferno™ is back as part of Halloween at Sudbury’s Dynamic Earth. The event includes three new sets and a few new surprises on the Pumpkin Trail.The family-friendly event is now open and running every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening in October from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. Tickets are sold online and separated into selected timed time slots to allow for safe distancing.

For months, staff at Dynamic Earth have been working on this now-expanded fall favourite. Guests can expect the return of several experiences; including the scavenger hunt, treats and eats around the fire, the family-friendly Haunted Maze, the Bug Bistro and the animated Big Nickel Halloween show.

New this year is local author, Jeremy Dunton reading his book: The Strange Grave of Mikey Dunbar: and Other Stories to Make You Poop Your Pants.

There will also be face painting and many other activities on the upper and lower levels inside Dynamic Earth.“This family-friendly event is sure to creep the whole family entertained and is a well-needed cure from the summer-time blues,” said Erin McWhirter, a specialist with Dynamic Earth and Science North, in a news release.

Since 2014, Upper Canada Village has partnered with Dynamic Earth for Pumpkinferno™. This partnership has been a key part of Halloween at Dynamic Earth.

The company said this event would not be possible without their sponsors, dedicated staff members and volunteers.

A full schedule of activities, hours of operation, sponsor information and ticket prices can be found on their website.