Puppet show revival to teach northern Ont. children about epilepsy

Witnessing a seizure can be frightening for adults and children alike, according to the Seizure and Brain Injury Centre (SABIC) in Timmins.

After hearing about a startling epileptic seizure at a local school, the centre’s director, Brittany Roberge, thought it should broach the topic with area students with age-appropriate educational programming.

The centre had retired a light-hearted puppet show several years ago. The show featured around 12 puppets in a research-based presentation.

Led by two characters, Joanne Spinoza and Brian McDaniel, they make up the ‘Kids on the Block’ troupe – and Roberge wants to see them back in action.

“They help teach our kids […] how to care for someone who they see with a seizure, then they also model positive behaviour, like helmet use and safety tips,” said Roberge.

“The puppets are tired of being stored away in the basement and so we’re taking them out of retirement. We’re really excited.”

Geared to children in grades two to six, the SABIC team are updating the presentation’s script to be more relevant in children’s daily lives – including references to things like modern technology.

One scenario shows puppet Brian having a seizure and his panicked classmates unsure of how to help.

“Once Brian comes out of his seizure, he kind of discusses what the other students could do, when he does have a seizure,” said Ashleigh Martel, the centre’s program coordinator.

“They all start yelling to grab the spoon, to put it in his mouth, which you don’t do.”

Instead, Martel said, children should make sure Brian is breathing properly and as comfortable as possible, until the seizure subsides.

With an estimated 10 per cent of all people bound to have a seizure in their lifetime, according to the SABIC, and around one per cent of the population currently coping with epilepsy – Roberge said it is a reality that children should learn about early on.

Her team intends to reach out to as many schools as possible over the next few weeks, to gauge interest, in hopes of scheduling presentation throughout the upcoming school year.

“Rather than panic and be worried,” she said.

“Better that they have some facts and better that they know how to handle those situations calmly, so that the person having the seizure feels safe.”

For more information on the centre’s programing or how to contact them, visit their website.