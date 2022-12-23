Puppies and pregnant dog seized from squalid, freezing basement in north Okanagan: SPCA

Animal protection officers in the north Okanagan have seized eight golden retrievers — including six puppies — plus a pregnant Australian shepherd that they say were found living in a squalid basement with no heating or insulation.

The nine dogs were rushed to a veterinarian for examination after being rescued Wednesday, and are now in the care of BC SPCA at an undisclosed centre.

Eileen Drever, a senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA, says the puppies were exposed to “numerous injurious objects in the enclosure, including sharp edges of the plywood and makeshift fencing to separate the areas.”

In one area, which was blocked off by plywood, SPCA officers found the Australian shepherd tethered by chain to a wall, along with two shivering puppies.

“I am not sure how far along the Aussie is, but she looks pretty big,” Drever told CTV News by email Friday.

SPCA officers also discovered an outdoor shelter where dogs were being kept, which had no bedding, insulation or cover from sub-zero temperatures.

“Inside the shelter, multiple piles of feces were observed and there was no food or water accessible,” said Drever, adding that at the time of the seizure, it felt like -24 C outside with wind chill.

Earlier this week, the SPCA urged British Columbians to keep pets safe in winter conditions, warning that cats and dogs can also suffer from cold exposure and frostbite.

“Puppies and older dogs may find it more difficult to control their body temperature,” the society wrote on its website Monday. “In extreme cold, animals should only be outside for very short periods of time.”

Drever believes charges will be recommended to Crown counsel for alleged violations of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act.

“The owner is disputing the seizure. As a result, the puppies are not available for adoption,” said Drever.

It’s now up to an independent body called the BC Farm Industry Review Board to decide whether to return the dogs.

In the meantime, the BC SPCA is accepting donations to help keep the pups warm and healthy for the holidays and beyond.