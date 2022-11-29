iHeartRadio

Puppies return to Bow Valley College to comfort stressed students


The Pet Access League Society (PALS) brought some dogs to Bow Valley College in Calgary on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

A number of furry friends visited Calgary's Bow Valley College on Tuesday in an effort to comfort stressed-out students.

The Pet Access League Society (PALS) has had a partnership with Bow Valley for nine years, bringing their soon-to-be service dogs to the campus every semester to help pupils gain some peace.

The dogs were at the south campus' ATB Hall from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, offering cuddles and kisses.

"They are just mingling with these puppies and their peers as well," said Dhruv Jani, a spokesperson for the Students’ Association of Bow Valley College.

He says the event is always held ahead of exams.

"Not only does it bring awareness to a great organization, but it helps our students relax during a stressful time in their school year."

According to Jani, the event is so popular that some students have suggested they should hold it every week or once a month.

"College is hard, exams are hard, so students are stressed," he said.

For more information on PALS you can visit the organization's website.

