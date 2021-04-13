Puppies stolen from Surrey home during daytime break-and-enter: RCMP

Mounties in Surrey are looking for three young puppies that were stolen from their home over the weekend.

In a social media post Monday, the RCMP said the three pups were taken from a home on 8 Avenue near 176 Street.

It's believed the break-and-enter happened between 12 and 4 p.m. on April 10.

"We don't know what the price of these particular puppies are, but we do know that dogs and puppies – especially during the pandemic – are a high-value item," Sgt. Elenore Sturko told CTV News Vancouver.

"Puppies and dogs are very sought-after, so we're asking anyone with any information to please give us a call."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

The notice comes about two weeks after police in Abbotsford alerted the public to the theft of five young kittens.

They were eventually reunited with their mother, a cat named Mittens, after one of them was brought to the SPCA and the four others were recovered by the department's crime reduction unit.