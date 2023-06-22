Puppy recovering from surgery to repair broken leg at Ottawa Humane Society

A five-month-old puppy is recovering at the Ottawa Humane Society after undergoing surgery to repair its broken leg.

Angel the dog was brought to the humane society this spring after she badly broke her hind leg, according to the Ottawa Humane Society.

"Angel was limping on three legs when she first arrived," Dr. Mary Thompson said.

Officials say staff provided Angel painkillers and began planning her treatment.

"The break was so bad that casting wasn’t an option," the Ottawa Humane Society said in a statement. "Instead, Dr. Thompson performed orthopedic surgery on Angel’s broken leg, stabilizing the limb with metal plates and a metal pin."

Following the surgery, Angel quickly returned to walking, according to the humane society.

"Angel is doing incredibly well after the surgery and will soon be back to being a happy, healthy puppy," Dr. Thompson said.

The Ottawa Humane Society is accepting donations to cover the cost of Angel's surgery and to help provide care to homeless animals in need.

Officials say the owner surrendered the dog to the Ottawa Humane Society.