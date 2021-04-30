Puppy rescued by North Vancouver fire crews after falling off a cliff, into a ravine

A puppy who fell down a steep ravine on the North Shore was rescued by fire crews and reunited with his owners this week.

District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services rescued Omie after he plunged 15 metres down a ravine and got stuck on a ledge Thursday.

The young pup was with his owners near Capilano River when he fell.

Fire crews were called for help at about noon and performed a technical rope rescue to pull Omie to safety.

He was uninjured and reunited with his family.