Puppy saved from drowning by boaters and police officer in Richmond

A puppy in distress in the Fraser River was saved thanks to the fast action of visitors to a park in Richmond.

The young German shepherd was spotted fighting the river current off Macdonald Beach Park on the afternoon of June 2.

Richmond RCMP Const. Niko Geneblaza was patrolling the park on foot at the time and managed to flag down nearby boater Mitch Misyk and his passenger, Chantal McDonald.

The pair scooped up the worn-out pup and took him back to the beach. The stressed puppy was then returned to its happy owner who didn’t realize the animal was in the river.

This story had a happy ending, but prompted a warning from police.

"With boating and beach season now underway, we need to remember that it only takes a moment for accidents to happen in, on and near the water," said Cpl. Ian Henderson of the Richmond RCMP in a news release.