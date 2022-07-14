Pure Country raises $133K for Sudbury Hospice

Local radio station Pure Country 91.7 raised more than $133,000 for the Maison McCulloch Hospice on Thursday.

The station's third annual Pure Country Care-A-Thon surpassed its fundraising goal of $100,000, bringing in $133,145 during a six-hour broadcast Thursday morning.

All of the funds raised go pay operational expenses for the facility.

“I’m feeling overwhelmed open,” said Ashley Bertrand, of Maison McCulloch Hospice Foundation.

"I can’t believe how much support we have in our community and again during tough times for some people you’ve come through again to support our hospice to keep our doors. It was an all hands on deck event to make the fundraiser possible."

Pure Country afternoon host Matt Brown said raising that much for the hospice "was such an amazing feeling."

“We had so many workers downstairs helping taking phone calls," Brown said.

"We had online donations, we had pre-pledges and it was just amazing seeing people just helping out so many other people in their community.”

In the past two years, the station has helped raise more than $500,000 for the hospice through the fundraiser.