Pure Country raises $133K for Sudbury Hospice
Local radio station Pure Country 91.7 raised more than $133,000 for the Maison McCulloch Hospice on Thursday.
The station's third annual Pure Country Care-A-Thon surpassed its fundraising goal of $100,000, bringing in $133,145 during a six-hour broadcast Thursday morning.
All of the funds raised go pay operational expenses for the facility.
“I’m feeling overwhelmed open,” said Ashley Bertrand, of Maison McCulloch Hospice Foundation.
"I can’t believe how much support we have in our community and again during tough times for some people you’ve come through again to support our hospice to keep our doors. It was an all hands on deck event to make the fundraiser possible."
Pure Country afternoon host Matt Brown said raising that much for the hospice "was such an amazing feeling."
“We had so many workers downstairs helping taking phone calls," Brown said.
"We had online donations, we had pre-pledges and it was just amazing seeing people just helping out so many other people in their community.”
In the past two years, the station has helped raise more than $500,000 for the hospice through the fundraiser.
-
North Bay curling camp wraps up as youth from across Ontario develop skillsThe North Bay Granite Club has been hosting a few dozen young curlers from across the province as part of the Amethyst Junior Curling Camp.
-
'They took his identity away:' Kamsack altercation with police leads to arrest of well-known community elderA simple traffic stop on Kamsack’s 3rd Avenue led to two arrests Thursday afternoon, along with allegations of racism.
-
Sask. Health Authority warns of toxic algae in Manitou LakeThe Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of potential danger at a popular Saskatchewan summer destination.
-
Police looking to speak with man seen peeking in University District windowsWaterloo region police are leaning on the public for information on a man found peeking into windows.
-
Barrie, Ont. residents recall the day one year ago that an EF-2 hit their communityIt was an emotional day for Sarah Banks as she walked through the front door of her home, moving back in with her family one year after a tornado touched down in a Barrie neighbourhood.
-
Kind stranger saves national anthem singer Michela Sheedy from being late to Stampede rodeo gigWhen singer Michela Sheedy's car broke down just before her gig singing the national anthem at the Calgary Stampede rodeo, a stranger rode to her rescue.
-
'Smoke is very, very heavy': Conditions hamper wildfire evacuations in northern ManitobaThick smoke from a wildfire raging in northern Manitoba is complicating evacuation efforts.
-
'I’m having to beg for medication': NDP Opposition calling on province to pay for life-saving procedureSaskatchewan's official opposition is calling on the province to pay for a life-saving procedure medication for 23-year-old Morgan Buyaki.
-
Massive fire burns on Saskatoon's outskirtsFirefighters were on scene battling a massive blaze on the edge of the city Friday afternoon.