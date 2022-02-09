Pure Country Sudbury gets outside for a good cause

The milder temperatures and a good cause had our friends at Pure Country 91.7 outside Wednesday aiming to log 65 kilometres of activity ahead of next Thursday.

It’s part of a fundraising initiative called 65 for 65 and it’s in support of the Pure for Pediatrics event taking place on Feb. 17.

Next Thursday, Pure Country 91.7, NeoKids and Health Sciences North (HSN) are hoping to raise $65,000 to purchase a new ventilator for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

"This is a real necessary piece of equipment that’s needed right now," said Bryan Cooper, the program director and morning show co-host of Pure Country Sudbury. "In fact, multiple of these ventilators are needed right now at the NICU at Health Sciences North. So we are just helping to make sure that Sudbury’s tiniest patients have the best possible care."

Throughout the day on Wednesday, our radio personalities are skating, hiking, walking and finding ways to get moving. They’re also asking the community to help them reach their kilometre goal by posting on social media.

"If people want to get out for a couple kilometres today on a break at work or something like that they can do that and if they want to make a donation before our radiothon day next Thursday the 17th, that’s totally cool too," said Cooper.

Officials at HSN said that last year about 80 babies used the NICU from across the northeastern region.

The event will be taking place from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Feb. 17.

"There will be people at the hospital answering the phones and we will just be on the air sharing stories upon stories upon stories of people’s personal experiences that they’ve had with NeoKids, at the NICU, also some staff interviews as well," said Cooper.