Pure Country Sudbury radio hosts to camp in the mall for a good cause

The radio hosts from Pure Country Sudbury will be camping inside the New Sudbury Centre mall next week in support of the food bank.

The first 'Camping for Cans' event is being held all April 14 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Rue La Ronde area of the mall -- where Sport Chek used to be located -- where the radio show will be broadcast live.

"Pure Country Radio in Sudbury is not only known for playing the best country music, but we are also 100 per cent devoted to utilizing our broadcasting platform to help our community where and when we CAN (pun intended)," the station said.

"And right now, there is a continued and growing need at the Sudbury Food Bank, as an increasing amount of residents are relying on the service for life's most basic needs. That's where this new initiative comes into play."

The goal is to fill a tent with non-perishable food items and collect monetary donations that will be given to the food bank.

Pure Country and CTV News are both owned by Bell Media.