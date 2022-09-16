Purebred dog show set for Sudbury this weekend

The Sudbury Kennel Club's annual dog show is set for this weekend at the Coniston Arena. There are 175 purebred dogs from across Ontario competing in several different classes.

Handlers and breeders are also on hand to talk to the public about specific breeds, their needs and educate people on ownership.

"It's to teach people to find the right dog for them so that they can take a nice puppy home and it's not just a puppy -- it's a dog for life," said Sue O'Neill, show chairperson with the Sudbury and District Kennel Club.

"We try to teach people this is what the dog requires, this is the grooming it requires -- or non-grooming. Whatever kind of dog you want."

Dianne Desroches of Sudbury shows bloodhounds and works to highlight their unique skills.

"I think that they have kind of fallen out of favour a little bit," said Desroches.

"But I think that the capabilities of bloodhounds to find the missing and the lost and not to be any kind of threat to them is huge and I want to bring that back. I am very passionate about them tracking learning search and rescue."

Patti Paquette, also from Sudbury, shows and breeds Shih Tzus.

It's her puppy's first time at a show and she picked up two top prizes early on.

"Every time you breed, you try to improve the line of your Shih Tzus," said Paquette.

"Then when you come to the all-breed shows, then you go into the competition and if you do very well, then you know that your breeding program is on the mark."

The Sudbury and District Kennel Club Dog Show continues from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Officials said admission is $5 per family with a wealth of information available about purebred dogs.